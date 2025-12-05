The Naga Group Aktie

The Naga Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A161NR / ISIN: DE000A161NR7

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.12.2025 17:00:23

EQS-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG adjusts guidance for financial year 2025 following continued low volatility and weaker year-end performance

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
The NAGA Group AG adjusts guidance for financial year 2025 following continued low volatility and weaker year-end performance

05-Dec-2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 17 MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

The NAGA Group AG adjusts guidance for financial year 2025 following continued low volatility and weaker year-end performance

Hamburg, 5 December 2025 – The Management Board of The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7) today resolved to adjust its guidance for the 2025 financial year. The decision follows a year in which market conditions remained unusually subdued, with persistently low volatility across global markets throughout large parts of 2025. This environment led to reduced trading activity and volumes, as well as a lower average revenue per active customer across the sector. While NAGA continued to execute its operational and integration roadmap, these external market factors proved more persistent than initially anticipated. Given the continuation of these trends into the fourth quarter, the Management Board no longer expects the earlier shortfall to be fully compensated by year-end performance. Accordingly, the Management Board now anticipates revenues in the range of approximately EUR 62 million to EUR 66 million (previously: EUR 74 million). As the cost base remained stable and largely aligned with planned strategic initiatives, the adjusted revenue guidance primarily affects EBITDA, which is now expected in the range of approximately EUR 3 million to EUR 6 million (previously: EUR 12 million).

Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG
Michael Milonas
Co-Founder and Deputy CEO
ir@naga.com



End of Inside Information

05-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Suhrenkamp 59
22335 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2241172

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2241172  05-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Naga Group AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Naga Group AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Naga Group AG 0,40 -3,61% The Naga Group AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:02 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12:40 KW 49: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.12.25 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
05.12.25 KW 49: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen