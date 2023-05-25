EQS-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: Intended implementation of a prospectus-free capital increase with subscription rights

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

The Social Chain AG: Intended implementation of a prospectus-free capital increase with subscription rights



25-May-2023 / 15:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Publication of Insider Information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, May 25, 2023 The Social Chain AG (ISIN DE000A1YC996; WKN A1YC99; stock exchange symbol: PU11) (hereinafter "TSC") intends to implement a capital increase without a prospectus against cash and non-cash contributions with subscription rights using the Authorized Capital 2022/I ("Capital Increase") in order to finance its business activities and to strengthen its equity base. Under the terms of the Capital Increase, the main shareholder and Chairman of the Management Board of TSC, Dr. Georg Kofler, shall be enabled to contribute existing shareholder loans by way of contribution in kind and to receive new shares in TSC in return. The remaining shareholders of TSC are to be given the opportunity to participate in the Capital Increase on a pro rata basis at the same subscription price against cash contributions as part of the subscription offer.

The Management Board of TSC expects the volume of the Capital Increase (contributions in kind and cash contributions) to be in the low double-digit million range. In particular, TSC expects to improve its balance sheet and reduce its interest expense by converting shareholder loans, which were previously classified as debt under the German Commercial Code (HGB), into equity.

The Capital Increase and the admission of the new shares to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) are expected to be completed by the end of July 2023. The Capital Increase requires a separate resolution of the Management Board setting out the details and terms of the capital increase and the approval of the Supervisory Board.

www.thesocialchain.ag

Notifying Person:

Sarah Pust I Investor Relations

Alte Jakobstraße 85/86

10179 Berlin

+49 163 208 4182

ir@socialchain.com

