EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022/2023 and outlook for business development

tick Trading Software AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022/2023 and outlook for business development



03-Nov-2023 / 16:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Düsseldorf, 03.11.2023 - tick Trading Software AG (WKN: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99) closed the 2022/2023 financial year, which ended on 30 September 2023, with a net profit of EUR 900 thousand according to the annual financial statements prepared today. This corresponds to a decrease of 47% compared to the previous year's figure of EUR 1,699 thousand.

The adjusted forecast published on 19 April 2023 (EUR 0.4 to 0.8 million) was exceeded by EUR 100 thousand with this result. The improvement is mainly due to lower-than-expected personnel and project expenses.

For the current financial year 2023/2024, tick Trading Software AG expects a net profit of EUR 0.7 - 1.0 million.

The published figures are provisional regarding possible findings by the auditor of the annual financial statements. The conclusion of the audit and the approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board are expected at the beginning of December 2023.



