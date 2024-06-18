EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Results for the first half of 2023/2024 confirm forecast

+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt ?? 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
tick Trading Software AG: Results for the first half of 2023/2024 confirm forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
tick Trading Software AG: Results for the first half of 2023/2024 confirm forecast

18-Jun-2024 / 16:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 18.06.2024 - tick Trading Software AG (WKN: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99) has completed the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year (October 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024) with a net profit for the period of EUR 526 thousand (previous year: EUR 707 thousand) according to the half-yearly financial statements prepared today.

Sales revenues in the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year amounted to EUR 3,995 thousand. This corresponds to a decrease of 7.0% compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 4,298 thousand). While load-dependent revenues rose significantly by 16.8% to EUR 1,336 thousand, project revenues fell to EUR 96 thousand (previous year: EUR 583 thousand). While the project revenues were generated in the first half of the financial year in the 2022/2023 financial year, they are not expected until the second half of the 2023/2024 financial year.

The company is therefore optimistic that it will close the 2023/2024 financial year with a result at the upper end of the forecast published on November 3, 2023 (EUR 0.7 – 1.0 million).

The half-yearly financial report for the 2023/2024 financial year will be published on our website www.tick-ts.de under Investor Relations/Facts and Figures on June 18, 2024. 


Contact:
Carsten Schölzki (Management Board)
tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
E-Mail: ir@tick-ts.de
Tel.: +49-211-781767-39



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail: info@tick-ts.de
Internet: www.tick-ts.de
ISIN: DE000A35JS99
WKN: A35JS9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
