|
18.06.2024 16:54:47
EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Results for the first half of 2023/2024 confirm forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
Düsseldorf, 18.06.2024 - tick Trading Software AG (WKN: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99) has completed the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year (October 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024) with a net profit for the period of EUR 526 thousand (previous year: EUR 707 thousand) according to the half-yearly financial statements prepared today.
Sales revenues in the first half of the 2023/2024 financial year amounted to EUR 3,995 thousand. This corresponds to a decrease of 7.0% compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 4,298 thousand). While load-dependent revenues rose significantly by 16.8% to EUR 1,336 thousand, project revenues fell to EUR 96 thousand (previous year: EUR 583 thousand). While the project revenues were generated in the first half of the financial year in the 2022/2023 financial year, they are not expected until the second half of the 2023/2024 financial year.
The company is therefore optimistic that it will close the 2023/2024 financial year with a result at the upper end of the forecast published on November 3, 2023 (EUR 0.7 – 1.0 million).
The half-yearly financial report for the 2023/2024 financial year will be published on our website www.tick-ts.de under Investor Relations/Facts and Figures on June 18, 2024.
End of Inside Information
18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A35JS99
|WKN:
|A35JS9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1927999
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1927999 18-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaftmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaftmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft
|8,80
|2,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsloser Handel: ATX zieht an -- DAX gibt nach -- Börsen in Fernost laufen letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen -- US-Börsen bleiben geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt zur Wochenmitte zu, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex leichter tendiert. Die asiatischen schlugen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.