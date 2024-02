EQS-Adhoc: Tion Renewables AG: Increase of the squeeze-out cash compensation from EUR 29.19 to EUR 30.33 per share of Tion Renewables AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Tion Renewables AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

Tion Renewables AG: Increase of the squeeze-out cash compensation from EUR 29.19 to EUR 30.33 per share of Tion Renewables AG



21-Feb-2024 / 12:57 CET/CEST

Gruenwald, February 21, 2024. As announced by Tion Renewables AG on January 11, 2024 by way of an ad-hoc announcement, Boè AcquiCo GmbH (at that time still operating under Hopper BidCo GmbH), an acquisition company indirectly held by EQT Active Core Infrastructure SCSp, informed Tion Renewables AG on the same day that it had set the cash compensation for the intended squeeze-out of minority shareholders pursuant to sections 327a et seqq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) at EUR 29.19 per share of Tion Renewables AG.



Boè AcquiCo GmbH has informed the Management Board of Tion Renewables AG today that it has decided to increase the cash compensation from EUR 29.19 to EUR 30.33 per share of Tion Renewables AG. Against this background, the Management Board of Tion Renewables AG will adjust its proposed resolution on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders to Boè AcquiCo GmbH to the extraordinary general meeting of Tion Renewables AG on February 22, 2024 accordingly.



Gruenwald, February 21, 2024

Tion Renewables AG

The Management Board





