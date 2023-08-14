EQS-Adhoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG successfully closes funding

EQS-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous

UET United Electronic Technology AG successfully closes funding



14-Aug-2023 / 15:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, has successfully closed the announced financing round. A debt capital line of 23 mn EUR was agreed with private investors. The term of the financing is two years. Early partial or full repayment is possible. The financing now agreed will refinance existing debt capital and further increase the options to finance working capital and investments.

"With the successful closing of the financing round, we have established the basis for our further growth," says CEO Werner Neubauer.

About UET United Electronic Technology AG

UET United Electronic Technology AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider headquartered in Eschborn near Frankfurt. The UET Group and its companies enable the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with the key elements of energy efficiency, sustainability and network security. Systems and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, A1 Telekom Austria and América Móvil. The UET Group is the only international system supplier for critical communications infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain and headquarters in Germany. The UET Group has been listed on the German Stock Exchange since 2006, with 250 employees in eight countries generating revenues of approximately 49 million EUR in 2022, with a growth of 18%.





Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG

D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Straße 80-82

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 7777550

E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com