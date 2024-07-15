EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron revises the current forecast for 2024 and 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron revises the current forecast for 2024 and 2025



15-Jul-2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Münster, 15 July 2024. Vectron Systems AG (Vectron) and Shift4 Group (Shift4) have agreed on a Business Combination Agreement on 01 June 2024. The aim of the cooperation is to convert Vectron customers to Shift4 payment services and to significantly expand Vectron's current market share.

Both partners are currently in close consultations. As a result of the initial discussions, it is foreseeable that Vectron's current price and offer models will be fundamentally changed. As a result, Vectron's current forecast for 2024 and 2025 is no longer accurate and will have to be revised.

Vectron will publish a new forecast as soon as the new price models have been finalised and new plans can be made on this basis.



Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

www.vectron-systems.com

Investor Relations and Media Relations:

Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

meister@meisterconsult.com





