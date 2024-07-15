|
15.07.2024 13:00:34
EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron revises the current forecast for 2024 and 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Münster, 15 July 2024. Vectron Systems AG (Vectron) and Shift4 Group (Shift4) have agreed on a Business Combination Agreement on 01 June 2024. The aim of the cooperation is to convert Vectron customers to Shift4 payment services and to significantly expand Vectron's current market share.
Both partners are currently in close consultations. As a result of the initial discussions, it is foreseeable that Vectron's current price and offer models will be fundamentally changed. As a result, Vectron's current forecast for 2024 and 2025 is no longer accurate and will have to be revised.
Vectron will publish a new forecast as soon as the new price models have been finalised and new plans can be made on this basis.
Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
www.vectron-systems.com
Investor Relations and Media Relations:
Meister Consulting GmbH
Tobias Meister
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
meister@meisterconsult.com
End of Inside Information
15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vectron Systems AG
|Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
|48155 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|0251/ 28 56 - 0
|Fax:
|0251/ 28 56 - 564
|E-mail:
|info@vectron.de
|Internet:
|www.vectron.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KEXC7
|WKN:
|A0KEXC
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1946393
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1946393 15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt präsentierten sich am Montag leichter. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen am Montag leichte Zuschläge. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil zu Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.