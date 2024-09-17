|
17.09.2024 15:40:25
EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG plans to acquire all shares of ActivCell Group AG by way of a capital increase against contribution in kind with exclusion of subscription rights
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
Viromed Medical AG plans to acquire all shares in ActivCell Group AG by way of a capital increase against contribution in kind with exclusion of subscription rights
ActivCell Group AG is active in the development and manufacture of cold plasma therapy pens and has received approval for its products (CE-Notified-Body-No. 0297) in category 2a in accordance with the EU directive 2017/745 on medical devices (Medical Device Regulation, MDR) for use in skin and wound treatment in human medicine.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the current 2024 financial year. The purchase price for the 100% takeover of ActivCell Group AG is expected to be in the mid-single-digit million-euro range. The purchase price is to be paid exclusively by granting new shares in the Company by making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2022 by means of a capital increase against contributions in kind, excluding shareholders' subscription rights.
The closing of the transaction is subject to a final agreement with the shareholders of ActivCell Group AG.
Uwe Perbandt
End of Inside Information
17-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viromed Medical AG
|Flensburger Straße 18
|25421 Pinneberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4101 809960
|E-mail:
|kontakt@viromed-medical.de
|Internet:
|https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3MQR65
|WKN:
|A3MQR6
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1989895
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1989895 17-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
