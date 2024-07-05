EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG: Viromed Medical GmbH and terraplasma medical GmbH terminate their cooperation with immediate effect

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Viromed Medical AG: Viromed Medical GmbH and terraplasma medical GmbH terminate their cooperation with immediate effect



05-Jul-2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Viromed Medical AG: Viromed Medical GmbH and terraplasma medical GmbH terminate their cooperation with immediate effect



Pinneberg, 5 July 2024 – Viromed Medical GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Viromed Medical AG, and terraplasma medical GmbH have today terminated their business relation with immediate effect.

As part of the previous cooperation, Viromed Medical GmbH held the exclusive distribution rights for a cold plasma device developed by terraplasma medical GmbH in the German-speaking region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), with which Viromed Medical GmbH generated slightly less than half of its annual revenue in the 2023 financial year.

Already in the past, various manufacturers of comparable devices had expressed interest in cooperating with Viromed Medical GmbH. However, given the exclusivity agreement with terraplasma medical GmbH, Viromed Medical GmbH was unable to take advantage of these opportunities. This restriction now no longer applies, so that Viromed Medical AG sees the possibility of expanding its sales potential in future by selling its own cold plasma devices worldwide.

Viromed Medical AG plans to be present on the market with its own cold plasma product series at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024. As a first step, Viromed Medical AG is planning to enter the European market.



Contact Viromed Medical AG

Uwe Perbandt

CEO

Flensburger Strasse 18

25421 Pinneberg

Germany

Email: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

www.viromed-medical-ag.de