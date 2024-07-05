|
05.07.2024 17:30:23
EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG: Viromed Medical GmbH and terraplasma medical GmbH terminate their cooperation with immediate effect
|
Viromed Medical AG: Viromed Medical GmbH and terraplasma medical GmbH terminate their cooperation with immediate effect
As part of the previous cooperation, Viromed Medical GmbH held the exclusive distribution rights for a cold plasma device developed by terraplasma medical GmbH in the German-speaking region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), with which Viromed Medical GmbH generated slightly less than half of its annual revenue in the 2023 financial year.
Already in the past, various manufacturers of comparable devices had expressed interest in cooperating with Viromed Medical GmbH. However, given the exclusivity agreement with terraplasma medical GmbH, Viromed Medical GmbH was unable to take advantage of these opportunities. This restriction now no longer applies, so that Viromed Medical AG sees the possibility of expanding its sales potential in future by selling its own cold plasma devices worldwide.
Viromed Medical AG plans to be present on the market with its own cold plasma product series at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024. As a first step, Viromed Medical AG is planning to enter the European market.
Uwe Perbandt
End of Inside Information
|
