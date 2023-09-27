27.09.2023 19:21:55

EQS-Adhoc: Vita 34 AG: A subsidiary of Vita 34, FamiCordTx, will file a lawsuit against a US licensor

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Vita 34 AG: A subsidiary of Vita 34, FamiCordTx, will file a lawsuit against a US licensor

27-Sep-2023 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

A subsidiary of Vita 34, FamiCordTx, will file a lawsuit against a US licensor

Leipzig, [27 Sept 2023] Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych (PBKM), a fully owned subsidiary of Vita 34 AG announced on January 2, 2020, that PBKM´s subsidiary FamiCordTx S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire from a US-based biotech company (Licensor), an exclusive license to use CAR-T technology (CAR-T Licence). Based on this license, FamiCordTx intended to develop a project to market cancer immunotherapy (Project).

FamiCordTx  has obtained information that Licensor cannot grant the CAR-T Licence to FamiCordTx to the extent required for the Project. FamiCordTx (along with the PBKM  which joined as a party the license agreement on May 12, 2020),  decided today to file a lawsuit against Licensor. FamiCordTx and PBKM will take all legal steps under both the license agreement with Licensor and the applicable US law to enforce its rights, including, in further steps, possible claims for damages.

There exist alternative technologies which FamiCordTx can use to develop the aforementioned  Project to market cancer immunotherapy. FamiCordTx is in discussions with relevant parties including the Licensor in order to conclude agreements to use such technologies.

If FamiCordTx is not able to substitute the CAR-T License by an alternative technology FamiCordTx is required to develop this technology by itself which requires FamiCordTx to raise additional funds and which will delay the development of CAR-T based technology.

Notifying person: Jakub Baran (CEO)



End of Inside Information

27-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49(0341)48792-40
Fax: +49(0341)48792-39
E-mail: ir@vita34.de
Internet: www.vita34.de
ISIN: DE000A0BL849
WKN: A0BL84
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1736107

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1736107  27-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1736107&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vita 34 AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vita 34 AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vita 34 AG 4,40 0,00% Vita 34 AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stabilisierungsversuch: US-Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX zu Handelsschluss tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwoch im Plus halten, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt tiefer zeigte. Die US-Börsen notierten zur Wochenmitte höher. In Asien präsentierten sich die wichtigsten Börsen zur Wochenmitte höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen