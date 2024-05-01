01.05.2024 08:36:23

EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Year End results as of December 31, 2023

Anglikon, May 1st , 2024: Vitruvia Medical AG achieved a result after taxes of CHF -243,864.40 in the past year 2023 compared to CHF -1,095,349.38 in the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, Vitruvia Medical AG generated revenue of EUR 1,7575,724.00 (previous year: EUR 1,525,529.00) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITA) of EUR 61,078.00, compared with EUR -912,086.00 in the previous year.

Earnings after taxes and amortization of goodwill amounted to EUR -535,435 compared with EUR -1,484,556 in the previous year

LT technologies has achieved its sales and profit expectations for 2023. For 2024, we expect LT technologies' activity to continue to pick up, which will be reflected in the sales and profit figures.

 

About Vitruvia Medical AG:

Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focusing on the repair, production and trade of medical devices as well as surgical instruments.

Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit and economic success.

 



