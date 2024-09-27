EQS-Adhoc: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Volkswagen AG updates its forecast for the 2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Volkswagen AG updates its forecast for the 2024 financial year



27-Sep-2024 / 18:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

In light of a challenging market environment and developments that have fallen short of original expectations, particularly at the brands Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Tech. Components, Volkswagen AG is updating its forecast for the 2024 financial year as follows:

The company now expects deliveries to customers to be around 9 million vehicles (2023: 9.24 million vehicles; previous forecast: increase of up to 3 percent). Volkswagen now expects Group sales revenue to be around 320 billion euros (2023: 322.3 billion euros; previous forecast: increase of up to 5 percent).



In terms of operating result, the company now expects to achieve a figure of around 18 billion euros (corresponding to an operating return on sales of around 5.6 percent; previously: operating return on sales of 6.5 to 7.0 percent). The adjustment of the forecast is mainly due to developments at the brands Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Tech. Components, which have fallen short of original expectations. In addition, a deterioration in the macroeconomic environment is having a negative impact, which could result in further risks, particularly for the Brand Group Core. In the Financial Services Division, a difficult business environment outside of Europe has led to an adjustment of the forecast. Furthermore, the company no longer expects to be able to compensate for the negative effect of around 0.2 billion euros from the deconsolidation of Volkswagen Bank Rus in the further course of the fiscal year. For the financial year 2024, the Financial Services Division is now expected to achieve an operating result in the magnitude of 3.2 billion euros (previously: in the magnitude of 4 billion euros).

This forecast takes into account the effects of fair value measurements of hedging instruments that have accrued in the year to date and the unplanned expenses of around 2.6 billion euros for the full year 2024 as announced in the ad-hoc release on July 9, 2024.

Volkswagen AG now expects the net cash flow of the Automotive Division to reach a figure of around 2 billion euros (previously: 2.5 to 4.5 billion euros). This forecast includes the assumption of expenses for M&A activities in the amount of around 3.5 billion euros, of which approximately 2 billion euros is attributable to expenses in connection with the planned joint venture with Rivian. Net liquidity in the Automotive Division is expected to be in the range of 36 to 37 billion euros in 2024 (previously: 37 to 39 billion euros).

The report on the interim financial statements as of September 30, 2024 will be published on October 30, 2024. Definitions of operating profit, net cash flow and net liquidity can be found in the 2023 Annual Report on pages 100ff.