|
27.09.2024 18:31:28
EQS-Adhoc: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Volkswagen AG updates its forecast for the 2024 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
In light of a challenging market environment and developments that have fallen short of original expectations, particularly at the brands Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Tech. Components, Volkswagen AG is updating its forecast for the 2024 financial year as follows:
The company now expects deliveries to customers to be around 9 million vehicles (2023: 9.24 million vehicles; previous forecast: increase of up to 3 percent). Volkswagen now expects Group sales revenue to be around 320 billion euros (2023: 322.3 billion euros; previous forecast: increase of up to 5 percent).
This forecast takes into account the effects of fair value measurements of hedging instruments that have accrued in the year to date and the unplanned expenses of around 2.6 billion euros for the full year 2024 as announced in the ad-hoc release on July 9, 2024.
Volkswagen AG now expects the net cash flow of the Automotive Division to reach a figure of around 2 billion euros (previously: 2.5 to 4.5 billion euros). This forecast includes the assumption of expenses for M&A activities in the amount of around 3.5 billion euros, of which approximately 2 billion euros is attributable to expenses in connection with the planned joint venture with Rivian. Net liquidity in the Automotive Division is expected to be in the range of 36 to 37 billion euros in 2024 (previously: 37 to 39 billion euros).
The report on the interim financial statements as of September 30, 2024 will be published on October 30, 2024. Definitions of operating profit, net cash flow and net liquidity can be found in the 2023 Annual Report on pages 100ff.
End of Inside Information
27-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Berliner Ring 2
|38440 Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5361 9 - 49015
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5361 9 - 30411
|E-mail:
|lars.korinth@volkswagen.de
|Internet:
|www.volkswagenag.com/ir
|ISIN:
|DE0007664039, DE0007664005
|WKN:
|766403, 766400
|Indices:
|DAX, Euro Stoxx 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1997727
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1997727 27-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.mehr Analysen
|27.09.24
|Volkswagen Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.24
|Volkswagen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.24
|Volkswagen Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.24
|Volkswagen Sell
|UBS AG
|12.09.24
|Volkswagen Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.24
|Volkswagen Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.24
|Volkswagen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.24
|Volkswagen Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.24
|Volkswagen Sell
|UBS AG
|12.09.24
|Volkswagen Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.24
|Volkswagen Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.24
|Volkswagen Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.24
|Volkswagen Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.24
|Volkswagen Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.09.24
|Volkswagen Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.09.24
|Volkswagen Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.24
|Volkswagen Sell
|UBS AG
|28.08.24
|Volkswagen Sell
|UBS AG
|27.08.24
|Volkswagen Sell
|UBS AG
|01.08.24
|Volkswagen Sell
|UBS AG
|12.09.24
|Volkswagen Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.24
|Volkswagen Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.09.24
|Volkswagen Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.09.24
|Volkswagen Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.09.24
|Volkswagen Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.
|93,80
|-1,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNikkei tiefrot
Die Börsen in Fernost finden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.