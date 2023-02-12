|
12.02.2023 23:11:37
EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Definitive feasibility study shows significantly improved economic metrics for Phase One of Vulcans Zero Carbon Lithium Project
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Study results/Research Update
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited has concluded the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Phase One development of Vulcans Zero Carbon Lithium Project. Vulcan aims to be the worlds first integrated lithium chemicals and renewable energy producer with net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Vulcan aims to be the first integrated, renewable heat and power, lithium extraction and lithium hydroxide refining project, to supply the battery electric vehicle industry from Europe, for Europe. The DFS and Resource-Reserve update was based on newly acquired data from the Company's geothermal production and reinjection wells and lithium extraction pilot plant, engineering studies, newly acquired seismic data, and state-of-the-art modelling and simulation techniques. The main results of the study are as follows:
This DFS confirms the economic viability of the Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. business model. The economic metrics for Phase One of the Company's Zero Carbon Lithium Project are significantly improved compared to the assumptions in the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) released in January 2021.
As these latest studies demonstrate the technical and economic feasibility as well as the sustainability of the Company's business model, Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. expects a positive signal effect for the financing of the further implementation of the Zero Carbon Lithium Project.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
|6000 Perth
|Australia
|E-mail:
|dtydde@v-er.eu
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|ISIN:
|AU0000066086
|WKN:
|A2PV3A
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1557725
