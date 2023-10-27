|
EQS-Adhoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG successfully places capital increase
Ad hoc release Innsbruck, 27 October 2023
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG successfully places capital increase
On 27 October 2023, the Management Board of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) with the approval of the Supervisory Board on 27 October 2023, resolved to increase the share capital of the company by issuing 224,807 new bearer shares. This capital increase is carried out by partially utilizing the authorized capital resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2023 (the "Annual General Meeting") against cash contributions and by excluding the subscription rights of shareholders (direct exclusion). The issue price is EUR 12.90 per share and corresponds to the volume-weighted average over 60 trading days at the end of trading on the record date of 24 October 2023.
In order to participate in the future sustainable development of the enlarged Wolftank Group, the previous majority owner of the Italian Petroltecnica Spa, C.&S. Consulenze e Servizi Srl, is reinvesting half of the proceeds of the sale in shares of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG and is substantially subscribing to the capital increase. C.&S. Consulenze e Servizi Srl had recently sold around 40% of the shares in Petroltecnica Spa to Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, which has since held an absolute majority in Petroltecnica Spa (see releases dated 12 September and 16 October 2023). The capital increase serves to strengthen the equity base, further growth and to finance current or planned projects of Wolftank.
27-Oct-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
|Grabenweg 58
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1759095
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
