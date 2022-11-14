|
14.11.2022 12:13:18
EQS-AFR: Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aareal Bank AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023
14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1486911 14.11.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!