31.10.2023 10:00:08
EQS-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/financial-figures/download/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/financial-figures/download/
