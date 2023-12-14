EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

14.12.2023 08:00:15

14.12.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: http://www.buho.at/finanzberichte

14.12.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Burgenland Holding AG
Marktstraße 3
7000 Eisenstadt
Austria
Internet: www.buho.at

 
