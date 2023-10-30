Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 10:03:35

EQS-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30.10.2023 / 10:03 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 22, 2023
Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/quartalsmitteilungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 22, 2023
Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/quarterly-financial-announcements/

30.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1760331  30.10.2023 CET/CEST

