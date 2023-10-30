|
30.10.2023 10:03:35
EQS-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 22, 2023
Address: https://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/quartalsmitteilungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 22, 2023
Address: https://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/quarterly-financial-announcements/
30.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1760331 30.10.2023 CET/CEST
