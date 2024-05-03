Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
03.05.2024 10:20:19

EQS-AFR: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ENCAVIS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.05.2024 / 10:20 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.encavis.com/en/green-capital/investor-relations/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
