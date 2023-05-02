EQS-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.05.2023 22:18:06

Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications

