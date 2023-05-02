|
02.05.2023 22:18:06
EQS-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EVOTEC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications
02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1622655 02.05.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!