16.11.2023 08:00:11
EQS-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 23, 2023
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/aktuelle-berichterstattung/9892aa9466fc6558
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 23, 2023
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/current-reporting/53027378a7fca6a4
