28.08.2024 14:42:15

EQS-AFR: Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Frauenthal Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports
Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

28.08.2024 / 14:42 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frauenthal Holding AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.frauenthal.at/de/berichte.html

28.08.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Frauenthal Holding AG
Rooseveltplatz 10
1090 Vienna
Austria
Internet: frauenthal.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

1976937  28.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1976937&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Frauenthal Holding AGmehr Nachrichten