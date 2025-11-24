Highlight Communications Aktie
WKN: 920299 / ISIN: CH0006539198
|
24.11.2025 15:11:54
EQS-AFR: HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm
