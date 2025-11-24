Highlight Communications Aktie

WKN: 920299 / ISIN: CH0006539198

24.11.2025 15:11:54

EQS-AFR: HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

24.11.2025 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm

24.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Internet: www.hlcom.ch

 
End of News EQS News Service

2235108  24.11.2025 CET/CEST

