EQS-AFR: KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.02.2025
KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 13, 2025
Address: https://kps.com/de/de/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 13, 2025
Address: https://kps.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html

Language: English
Company: KPS AG
Beta-Str. 10 h
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.kps.com

 
