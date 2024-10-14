|
14.10.2024 09:50:50
EQS-AFR: Multitude P.L.C.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude P.L.C.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Multitude P.L.C. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2024
14.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude P.L.C.
|ST Business Centre 120, The Strand
|GZR 1027 Gzira
|Malta
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|
2007745 14.10.2024 CET/CEST
