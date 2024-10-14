EQS-AFR: Multitude P.L.C.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
14.10.2024 09:50:50

Multitude P.L.C.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

14.10.2024 / 09:50 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude P.L.C. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2024

Language: English
Company: Multitude P.L.C.
ST Business Centre 120, The Strand
GZR 1027 Gzira
Malta
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
