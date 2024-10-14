EQS-AFR: Multitude P.L.C.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude P.L.C. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Multitude P.L.C.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



14.10.2024 / 09:50 CET/CEST

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024

Multitude P.L.C. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 14, 2024Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2024

