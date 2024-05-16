EQS-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

16.05.2024 12:46:47

USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

16.05.2024 / 12:46 CET/CEST
USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2024
Address: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2024
Address: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
