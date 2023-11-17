|
17.11.2023 15:30:04
EQS-AFR: Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2023
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2023
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/
17.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Vita 34 AG
|Deutscher Platz 5a
|04103 Leipzig
|Germany
|www.vita34.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1776477 17.11.2023 CET/CEST
