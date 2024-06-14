EQS-AGM: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP CONCLUDES 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
14.06.2024 18:00:03

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP CONCLUDES 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Luxembourg, 14 June 2024 - The Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders of Global Fashion Group S.A. (“Company”) held in person in Luxembourg on 12 June 2024 approved all resolutions on the agenda. 63.30% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM. Shareholders were able to place their votes electronically or by correspondence or proxy.

 

The AGM approved the consolidated accounts and annual accounts for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2023, resolved to discharge current and former Management Board and Supervisory Board members for the exercise of their mandates during financial year 2023 and presented the revised Remuneration Policy.

 

A comprehensive list of the resolutions passed at the Company’s AGM and further details of the number of votes cast on each resolution are available on our AGM website here.

 

FURTHER INFORMATION

For inquiries, please contact:

Saori McKinnon

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

investors@global-fashion-group.com

press@global-fashion-group.com

 

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in LATAM, SEA and ANZ. From our people to our customers and partners, we exist to empower everyone to express their true selves through fashion. Our three ecommerce platforms: Dafiti, ZALORA and THE ICONIC connect an assortment of international, local and own brands to a market of 800 million consumers from diverse cultures and lifestyles. GFG’s platforms provide seamless and inspiring customer experiences from discovery to delivery, powered by art & science that is infused with unparalleled local knowledge. Our vision is to be the #1 fashion & lifestyle destination in LATAM, SEA and ANZ, and we are committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything we do.

(ISIN: LU2010095458)

 

For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com


Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investors@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
