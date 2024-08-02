+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
02.08.2024 15:56:29

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback – Final announcement, at the same time 111. Interim announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

02.08.2024 / 15:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 (b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 paras. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback – Final announcement, at the same time 111. Interim announcement

On August 1, 2024, FUCHS SE (the "Company") completed its buyback program of its own preference and ordinary shares, which commenced on June 27, 2022, and was extended until September 30, 2024, in accordance with the notice issued on December 8, 2023, with regard to both classes of shares.

During the total share buyback period from June 27, 2022 up to and including August 1, 2024, a total of 4 million preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 4 million ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were purchased. This corresponds to 2.88% of the company's total share capital for the preference shares and 2.88% for the ordinary shares.  The average purchase price paid was EUR 36.21 per preference share and EUR 29.60 per ordinary share. Preference shares were repurchased at a total purchase price of EUR 144.86 million and ordinary shares at a total purchase price of EUR 118.39 million; this corresponds to a total purchase price of EUR 263.25 million for both classes of shares (all amounts excluding ancillary purchase costs). The shares purchased are to be canceled. 

Most recently, as part of the share buyback program in the period from July 29, 2024 up to and including August 1, 2024, a total of 0 preference shares and 16,895 ordinary shares were purchased as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding ancillary purchase costs is stated to two decimal places:

Preference shares
 		      
Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume of weighted average price (EUR) Trading platform (MIC code)  
         
         
         
         
           

Ordinary shares

Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume of weighted average price (EUR) Trading platform (MIC code)
29/07/2024 450 30.05 AQEU
29/07/2024 1,415 30.05 CEUX
29/07/2024 237 30.03 TQEX
29/07/2024 3,172 30.09 XETA
30/07/2024 454 31.63 AQEU
30/07/2024 1,930 31.72 CEUX
30/07/2024 241 31.75 TQEX
30/07/2024 4,220 31.63 XETA
31/07/2024 499 31.72 AQEU
31/07/2024 1,775 31.73 CEUX
31/07/2024 134 31.30 TQEX
31/07/2024 2,184 31.77 XETA
01/08/2024
 		 184 32.30 XETA

The transactions are published in detail on the FUCHS SE website at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The purchase of the FUCHS SE preference and ordinary shares will be carried out by a bank commissioned by FUCHS SE via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) and via selected multilateral trading facilities (MTF). Commencement of the share buyback was announced on June 25, 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for June 27, 2022. The extension and expansion of the share buyback period was announced on December 8, 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

Mannheim, August 2, 2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstrasse 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com


02.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1960243  02.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1960243&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

