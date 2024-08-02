EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE
/ Share buyback – Final announcement, at the same time 111. Interim announcement
Notice pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 (b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 paras. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback – Final announcement, at the same time 111. Interim announcement
During the total share buyback period from June 27, 2022 up to and including August 1, 2024, a total of 4 million preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 4 million ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were purchased. This corresponds to 2.88% of the company's total share capital for the preference shares and 2.88% for the ordinary shares. The average purchase price paid was EUR 36.21 per preference share and EUR 29.60 per ordinary share. Preference shares were repurchased at a total purchase price of EUR 144.86 million and ordinary shares at a total purchase price of EUR 118.39 million; this corresponds to a total purchase price of EUR 263.25 million for both classes of shares (all amounts excluding ancillary purchase costs). The shares purchased are to be canceled.
Most recently, as part of the share buyback program in the period from July 29, 2024 up to and including August 1, 2024, a total of 0 preference shares and 16,895 ordinary shares were purchased as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding ancillary purchase costs is stated to two decimal places:
Ordinary shares
The transactions are published in detail on the FUCHS SE website at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The purchase of the FUCHS SE preference and ordinary shares will be carried out by a bank commissioned by FUCHS SE via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) and via selected multilateral trading facilities (MTF). Commencement of the share buyback was announced on June 25, 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for June 27, 2022. The extension and expansion of the share buyback period was announced on December 8, 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
Mannheim, August 2, 2024
FUCHS SE
The Executive Board
