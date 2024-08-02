EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback – Final announcement, at the same time 111. Interim announcement

Notice pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 (b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 paras. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback – Final announcement, at the same time 111. Interim announcement



On August 1, 2024, FUCHS SE (the "Company") completed its buyback program of its own preference and ordinary shares, which commenced on June 27, 2022, and was extended until September 30, 2024, in accordance with the notice issued on December 8, 2023, with regard to both classes of shares.

During the total share buyback period from June 27, 2022 up to and including August 1, 2024, a total of 4 million preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 4 million ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were purchased. This corresponds to 2.88% of the company's total share capital for the preference shares and 2.88% for the ordinary shares. The average purchase price paid was EUR 36.21 per preference share and EUR 29.60 per ordinary share. Preference shares were repurchased at a total purchase price of EUR 144.86 million and ordinary shares at a total purchase price of EUR 118.39 million; this corresponds to a total purchase price of EUR 263.25 million for both classes of shares (all amounts excluding ancillary purchase costs). The shares purchased are to be canceled.

Most recently, as part of the share buyback program in the period from July 29, 2024 up to and including August 1, 2024, a total of 0 preference shares and 16,895 ordinary shares were purchased as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding ancillary purchase costs is stated to two decimal places:

Preference shares

Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume of weighted average price (EUR) Trading platform (MIC code)

Ordinary shares

Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume of weighted average price (EUR) Trading platform (MIC code) 29/07/2024 450 30.05 AQEU 29/07/2024 1,415 30.05 CEUX 29/07/2024 237 30.03 TQEX 29/07/2024 3,172 30.09 XETA 30/07/2024 454 31.63 AQEU 30/07/2024 1,930 31.72 CEUX 30/07/2024 241 31.75 TQEX 30/07/2024 4,220 31.63 XETA 31/07/2024 499 31.72 AQEU 31/07/2024 1,775 31.73 CEUX 31/07/2024 134 31.30 TQEX 31/07/2024 2,184 31.77 XETA 01/08/2024

184 32.30 XETA

The transactions are published in detail on the FUCHS SE website at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The purchase of the FUCHS SE preference and ordinary shares will be carried out by a bank commissioned by FUCHS SE via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) and via selected multilateral trading facilities (MTF). Commencement of the share buyback was announced on June 25, 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for June 27, 2022. The extension and expansion of the share buyback period was announced on December 8, 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Mannheim, August 2, 2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstrasse 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

Lutz.Ackermann@fuchs.com