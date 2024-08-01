EQS-CMS: Multitude SE: Repurchase of own shares 25.7.-30.7.2024

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Multitude SE / Share Buyback

Gzira, 1 August 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) has between 25 July 2024 and 30 July 2024 acquired its own shares (ISIN: MT0002810100) as follows:

Date Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* Daily purchase amount in EUR Trading venue (MIC Code) 25 July 2024 3,500 5.99 20,953.15 XETRA 25 July 2024 2,000 5.96 11,915.00 TRADEGATE 26 July 2024 - - - XETRA 26 July 2024 - - - TRADEGATE 29 July 2024 1,000 5.89 5,890.00 XETRA 29 July 2024 250 5.86 1,465.00 TRADEGATE 30 July 2024 486 5.83 2,835.10 XETRA 30 July 2024 - - - TRADEGATE Total 7,236 5.95 43,058.25

*Rounded to two decimals

Detailed information on transactions is available on the website of Multitude https://www.multitude.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback .

On 3 July 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the “Maltese Companies Act”), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 80,000 of the Company’s own shares (the “Programme). The Programme, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Board of Directors on 2 July 2024, started on 3 July 2024 and ends at the latest on 31 December 2024.

From 3 July 2024 to 30 July 2024, a total of 80,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback programme, at a total cost of EUR 497,359.91. Following these transactions, Multitude SE now holds 154,993 treasury shares.

Multitude announces the completion of the share buyback programme.

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail:lasse.makela@multitude.com



About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'. www.multitude.com