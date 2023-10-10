Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.10.2023 19:10:52

EQS-DD: 11880 Solutions AG: Christian Maar, allocation after subscription




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.10.2023 / 19:09 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Christian
Last name(s): Maar

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

11880 Solutions AG

391200VWMMJ6ZN48DH82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005118806

b) Nature of the transaction


allocation after subscription

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




1.05 EUR 25200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




1.05 EUR 25200.00 EUR

10/10/2023; UTC+2

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.11880.com



 
