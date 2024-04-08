EQS-DD: 3U HOLDING AG: TOMPAT Invest GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.04.2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: TOMPAT Invest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Schmidt Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

3U HOLDING AG

b) LEI

529900VVQ4470YJ67K26

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005167902





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.75 EUR 14000.00 EUR



1.74 EUR 12180.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.7453 EUR 26180.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





