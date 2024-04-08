08.04.2024 09:19:54

EQS-DD: 3U HOLDING AG: TOMPAT Invest GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.04.2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TOMPAT Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
3U HOLDING AG

b) LEI
529900VVQ4470YJ67K26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005167902

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
1.75 EUR 14000.00 EUR
1.74 EUR 12180.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.7453 EUR 26180.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


08.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: 3U HOLDING AG
Frauenbergstraße 31-33
35039 Marburg
Germany
Internet: www.3u.net



 
End of News EQS News Service




90839  08.04.2024 CET/CEST



