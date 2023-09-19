EQS-DD: aap Implantate AG: Langner Asset Management GmbH, Granting of 10,000 subscription rights as part of a subscription offer for a convertible bond



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.09.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Langner Asset Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Marc Last name(s): Langner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

aap Implantate AG

b) LEI

39120001TRQTQ01LPP57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



Description: Subscription right to convertible bond (ISIN: DE000A37FTV2 / WKN: A37FTV)





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 10,000 subscription rights as part of a subscription offer for a convertible bond





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





