05.03.2024 18:05:48

EQS-DD: Aareal Bank AG: Hans-Hermann Anton Lotter, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.03.2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hans-Hermann Anton
Last name(s): Lotter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Aareal Bank AG

b) LEI
EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A1TNDK2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
281800.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
281800.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


05.03.2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90009  05.03.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1851911&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

