EQS-DD: Aareal Bank AG: Hans-Hermann Anton Lotter, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.03.2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Hans-Hermann Anton Last name(s): Lotter





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Aareal Bank AG

b) LEI

EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument



ISIN: DE000A1TNDK2





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



281800.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



281800.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





