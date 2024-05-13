EQS-DD: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Thomas Zimmermann, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.05.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Zimmermann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chief Financial Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

APONTIS PHARMA AG

b) LEI

894500ETO1J6MR8PDF91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



8.4600 EUR 1692.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



8.4600 EUR 1692.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange MIC: XSTU





