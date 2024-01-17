EQS-DD: ARI Motors Industries SE: VXT Deutschland OHG, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.01.2024 / 14:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: VXT Deutschland OHG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Daniel Last name(s): Jacob Position: CEO





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ARI Motors Industries SE

b) LEI

89450094KEXKHW5G8K93

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3D6Q45





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.77 EUR 10818.31 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.7700 EUR 10818.3100 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Deutsche Börse Frankfurt MIC: XFRA





