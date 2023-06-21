21.06.2023 22:13:49

EQS-DD: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: SD Thesaurus GmbH, Acquisition of shares within the scope of the mandatory and delisting acquisition offer




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2023 / 22:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: SD Thesaurus GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Doblinger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900XMQYET3NBF2363 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005168108

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares within the scope of the mandatory and delisting acquisition offer

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.29 EUR 59964208.77 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.29 EUR 59964208.77 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.06.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




83971  21.06.2023 CET/CEST



