EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Axel
Last name(s): Otto

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CENIT AG

b) LEI
391200KYFPOLFJNEWL98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005407100

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
























Price(s) Volume(s)
12.40 EUR 4538.40 EUR
12.40 EUR 3968.00 EUR
12.60 EUR 27354.60 EUR
12.60 EUR 25200.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 48828.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 10400.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 5200.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 1235.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 3770.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 26000.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 81926.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
12.8181 EUR 238420.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.cenit.com



 
