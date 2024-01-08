|
08.01.2024 10:51:14
EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
88701 08.01.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CENIT AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:59
|EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:59
|EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10:51
|EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10:51
|EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.01.24
|EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
04.01.24
|EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, buy (EQS Group)
|
22.12.23
|EQS-PVR: CENIT AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-News: After nine months, CENIT recorded a significant year-on-year increase in consolidated sales revenues of around 15.1% to EUR 133,305 k (EQS Group)