EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.01.2024 / 10:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Axel Last name(s): Otto





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Amendment

The buy order was executed on two trading days. A summary of the entire order on one day was originally reported.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CENIT AG

b) LEI

391200KYFPOLFJNEWL98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005407100





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



12.40 EUR 4538.40 EUR



12.40 EUR 3968.00 EUR



12.60 EUR 27354.60 EUR



12.60 EUR 25200.00 EUR



13.00 EUR 48828.00 EUR



13.00 EUR 10400.00 EUR



13.00 EUR 5200.00 EUR



13.00 EUR 1235.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



12.75 EUR 126724.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT





