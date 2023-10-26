26.10.2023 10:16:55

EQS-DD: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Izabela Danner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Izabela
Last name(s): Danner

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

529900GNB86RB7HRX793 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: LU1296758029

Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

0.41 EUR 166593.66 EUR

0.41 EUR 166593.66 EUR

20/09/2023; UTC+2

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com



 
