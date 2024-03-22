22.03.2024 17:37:45

EQS-DD: Douglas AG: ASTAM Holding GmbH, Receipt of shares due to termination of a management participation programme




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2024 / 17:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ASTAM Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Langer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Douglas AG

b) LEI
529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1

b) Nature of the transaction


Receipt of shares due to termination of a management participation programme

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
26.00 EUR 10215764.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
26.00 EUR 10215764.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


22.03.2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




90475  22.03.2024 CET/CEST



