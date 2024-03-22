EQS-DD: Douglas AG: Dr. Michael Hinderer, Receipt of shares due to termination of a management participation programme



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.03.2024 / 17:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Hinderer





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Douglas AG

b) LEI

529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1





b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares due to termination of a management participation programme





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



26.00 EUR 140296.00 EUR



26.00 EUR 517972.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



26.00 EUR 658268.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

20/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





