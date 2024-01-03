EQS-DD: Enapter AG: BluGreen Company Limited, Issuance of a financial instrument including pledging of shares as collateral

03.01.2024 10:03:51

03.01.2024 / 10:03 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: BluGreen Company Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Sebastian-Justus
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Enapter AG

b) LEI
391200JIZN9JYP440O07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Granting of call option for up to 410,770 Enapter shares (ISIN: DE000A255G02); purchase price EUR 8.03; pledge of 410,770 Enapter shares as security; term until December 29, 2028. Without identifier.

b) Nature of the transaction


Issuance of a financial instrument including pledging of shares as collateral

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de



 
