02.02.2024 14:10:48

EQS-DD: EQS Group AG: Achim Weick, Contribution of 765,597 EQS Group AG shares into Pineapple German Bidco GmbH against issuance of shares




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2024 / 14:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Weick

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EQS Group AG

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction


Contribution of 765,597 EQS Group AG shares into Pineapple German Bidco GmbH against issuance of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
40.00 EUR 30623880.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
40.0000 EUR 30623880.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com



 
