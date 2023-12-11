EQS-DD: EQS Group AG: Achim Weick, Tendering of 765,598 shares into the public takeover offer of Pineapple German Bidco GmbH at EUR 40.00 per share

11.12.2023 17:55:46

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2023 / 17:55 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Weick

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EQS Group AG

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction


Tendering of 765,598 shares into the public takeover offer of Pineapple German Bidco GmbH at EUR 40.00 per share

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
40.00 EUR 30623920.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
40.00 EUR 30623920.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com



 
