14.12.2023 10:15:49

EQS-DD: EQS Group AG: LMN Capital GmbH, Tendering of 900 shares into the public takeover offer of Pineapple German Bidco GmbH at EUR 40.00 per share




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: LMN Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Laurenz Malte
Last name(s): Nienaber
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EQS Group AG

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction


Tendering of 900 shares into the public takeover offer of Pineapple German Bidco GmbH at EUR 40.00 per share

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
40.00 EUR 36000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
40.0000 EUR 36000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


14.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




88025  14.12.2023 CET/CEST



