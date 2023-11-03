EQS-DD: EXASOL AG: PEN GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.11.2023 / 15:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: PEN GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): Neureither Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EXASOL AG

b) LEI

529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.1100 EUR 595.0200 EUR



2.1500 EUR 1543.7000 EUR



2.1300 EUR 14910.0000 EUR



2.1050 EUR 147.3500 EUR



2.1050 EUR 6.3150 EUR



2.1050 EUR 9605.1150 EUR



2.1050 EUR 812.5300 EUR



2.1050 EUR 446.2600 EUR



2.1050 EUR 31.5750 EUR



2.1050 EUR 3283.8000 EUR



2.1050 EUR 153.6650 EUR



2.1050 EUR 8.4200 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.1190 EUR 31543.7500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

03/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





