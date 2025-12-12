HomeToGo Aktie

12.12.2025 21:00:41

EQS-DD: HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2025 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Dr. Patrick Andrae
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Management Board
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name HomeToGo SE
b) LEI 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares
  Identification code LU2290523658
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal (Sell-to-cover for shares received as part of long-term incentive program)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1.44 EUR 34,470
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume 34,470
— Price 1.44 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-05 (UTC + 1)
f) Place of transaction XOFF

12.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102278  12.12.2025 CET/CEST





