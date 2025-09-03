INTERSHOP Communications Aktie
WKN DE: A25421 / ISIN: DE000A254211
|
03.09.2025 10:32:24
EQS-DD: Intershop Communications AG: Markus Dränert, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Communications AG
|Steinweg 10
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.intershop.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
100456 03.09.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu INTERSHOP Communications AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:37
|EQS-DD: Intershop Communications AG: Petra Stappenbeck, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10:37
|EQS-DD: Intershop Communications AG: Petra Stappenbeck, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:36