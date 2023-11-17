+++ mit Kapitalschutz und Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
17.11.2023 16:35:51

EQS-DD: InVision AG: Acme 42 GmbH, Acquisition of a total of 1,290,018 shares against granting of 51 shares in Acme 42 GmbH as a result of a capital increase, whereby i. 380,000 shares were ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2023 / 16:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Acme 42 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Bollenbeck
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InVision AG

b) LEI
391200OU8RFEMSDLBM19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005859698

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of a total of 1,290,018 shares against granting of 51 shares in Acme 42 GmbH as a result of a capital increase, whereby i. 380,000 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 15 shares in Acme 42 GmbH, ii. 405,500 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 16 shares in Acme 42 GmbH, iii. 252,968 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 10 shares in Acme 42 GmbH, iv. 223,550 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of 9 shares in Acme 42 GmbH, v. 28,000 shares were acquired from a subscriber against granting of one share in Acme 42 GmbH.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


17.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: InVision AG
Speditionstraße 5
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ivx.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87361  17.11.2023 CET/CEST



